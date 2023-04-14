 Skip to main content
A look into the Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility

Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility holding an open house Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you ever wondered what happens to your garbage after it's on the curb and out of side, out of mind? The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility is holding a community tour this Saturday for you to find out!

Once the garbage trucks unload the trash into the pit at the facility, the crane picks up and drops it into a hopper that's fed into one of three combustion chambers where it'll be used as a fuel source for steam and electricity. That energy is supplied to buildings on the Olmsted County District Energy System. When steam demand is low, excess electricity is also sold to the local power grid.

"The facility originally opened in 1987 with a capacity of about 200 tons of garbage a day. In 2010, a third unit was added with effectively doubled the capacity to about 400 tons a day. We've been keeping up with the growing population," said Anthony Wittmer with Olmsted County Environmental Resources.

The facility operates 24/7 with staff of about 25 people.

Every year, the facility invites the community to an open house to really understand how this process works. 

"It's family-friendly so all ages are welcome to come see a big pile of garbage but beyond that we'll be talking about the whole integrated solid waste management system. So, if you have questions about recycling or hazardous waste, or even about a couch in your basement that you don't know what to do with, happy to answer those questions," said Wittmer.

The open house is Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 301 Energy Parkway NE in Rochester.

