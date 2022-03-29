Mortgage interest rates increasing in southeast Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3.- With a competitive housing market and record low inventory, the demand for housing is big in southeast Minnesota.
Now interest rates are starting to climb which could definitely impact the housing mark.
According to senior loan originator Jenny Randall rates can't stay at historical low levels. They do have to rise.
Part of the rise has to do with mortgage backed securities. Those are bonds secured by home and other real estate loans.
When those securities go up , mortgage rates go down and vice versa.
Mortgage rates are also increasing because of inflation. According to The Mortgage Report, the average 30- year fixed interest rate surged from 4.16 percent two weeks ago to 4.42 percent last week. It's the highest level since January 2019.
Randall doesn't believe mortgage interest rates will decrease anytime soon.
"I don't think that were probably going to see that. The general consensus is that it's close to our peak and they should be leveling out. I think that we will see some of that leveling off. I don't think will see them go down to what they were."
Randall has advice for anyone struggling to find a rate that's low.
"Just hang in there. There are some great down payment assistance options for people out there. I think people think they need 20 percent down and they need perfect credit to get per-approved and that's just not the case. There are alot of options out there for these first time home buyers."
Other people including Melanie Schmidt from RE/MAX Results recommend buyers should sit down with their financial expert to determine what they can afford and what they are comfortable spending. She also recommends they speak to a lender to find out what loan program options are available.