MnDOT "Name a Snowplow" contest returns for year two

KIMT NEWS 3 - For the second year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding its "Name a Snowplow" contest.
While the last two years have brought a global pandemic, isolation, and extreme weather in Minnesota - the contest spreads a little bit of positivity and joy to the community.
"Last year was the first winter of the pandemic," said MnDOT Communications Director Jake Loesch. "It was a hard year for a lot of people. Many are people are still, now two years into this, having a hard time. We figured if we can do a little something to bring a smile to people's faces, and a little bit of enjoyment, we wanted to."
Out of the 11,000 submission, MnDOT narrowed it down to 50.
You can vote for up to eight of your favorites, one winner for each of the eight districts in Minnesota will be selected and announced in early February.
Loesch said the snowplow drivers are doing critical, important work - and this contest allows the drivers to be shown a little appreciation.
"Government agencies, especially one like MnDOT, have really serious business to do. We don't always get the opportunity to do fun things like this. It's been really fun - people really enjoy it, which we're glad to see," said Loesch.
You can vote up until midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 26, here.