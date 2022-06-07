Looking for Iowa Primary election results? We have you covered

IOWA PRIMARY ELECTION
US Senate
Chuck Grassley (Rep.) 137,291 - WINNER
Jim Carlin (Rep.) 49,201
---
Abby Finkenauer (Dem.) 61,066
Michael Franken (Dem.) 84,752 - WINNER
Glenn Hurst (Dem.) 7,357
Auditor of State
Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep.) 75,922
Todd Halbur (Rep.) 80,433
Secretary of State
Joel Miller (Dem.) 95,777 - WINNER
Eric Van Lancker (Dem.) 37,758
Cerro Gordo County
District 1 Supervisor
Tim Latham (Rep.) 347
Chris Watts (Rep.) 694 - WINNER
District 2 Supervisor
Casey Callanan 910 - WINNER
Kelly McLaughlin 445
District 3 Supervisor
Don O’Connor (Rep.) 408 - WINNER
Travis Pike (Rep.) 276
---
Paul Adams (Dem.) 305
Lori Meacham Ginapp (Dem.) 346 - WINNER
Cerro Gordo County Treasurer
Peggy Meany (Dem.) 1,185 - WINNER
Jacob Schweitzer (Dem.) 662
Hancock County Supervisor (vote for 2)
Florence Sis Greiman (Rep.) 894 - WINNER
Gary Rayhons (Rep.) 1,028 - WINNER
Gary E. Rockow (Rep.) 583
Hancock County Treasurer
Lisa Crawford (Rep.) 497
Deborah Engstler (Rep.) 914 - WINNER
For State Rep. District 56
James Nelson (Rep.) 1,088
Mark Thompson (Rep.) 2,053 - WINNER
For State Rep. District 60
Deb Hild (Rep.) 1,335
Jane Bloomingdale (Rep.) 1,592 - WINNER
For State Rep. District 58
Sean Galleger (Rep.) 309
Charley Thompson (Rep.) 1,140 - WINNER
Jim Wright (Rep.) 616
Floyd Co. Supervisor
Stewart Dalton (Dem.) 66
Josh Mack (Dem.) 112 - WINNER
Mitchell County Recorder
Hannah Elliot (Rep.) 583 - WINNER
Shari Mork (Rep.) 301
Winnebago Board of Supervisors
Terry Durby (Rep.) 163 - WINNER
Marvin Gudmonson (Rep.) - 162
Winnebago County Recorder
Rita Schutter (Rep.) 489
Shanna Eastvold (Rep.) 582 - WINNER