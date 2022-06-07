 Skip to main content
Looking for Iowa Primary election results? We have you covered

Election results

IOWA PRIMARY ELECTION

US Senate

Chuck Grassley (Rep.) 137,291 - WINNER

Jim Carlin (Rep.) 49,201

---

Abby Finkenauer (Dem.) 61,066

Michael Franken (Dem.) 84,752 - WINNER

Glenn Hurst (Dem.) 7,357

Auditor of State

Mary Ann Hanusa (Rep.) 75,922

Todd Halbur (Rep.) 80,433

Secretary of State

Joel Miller (Dem.) 95,777 - WINNER

Eric Van Lancker (Dem.) 37,758

Cerro Gordo County

District 1 Supervisor

Tim Latham (Rep.) 347

Chris Watts (Rep.) 694 - WINNER

District 2 Supervisor

Casey Callanan 910 - WINNER

Kelly McLaughlin 445

District 3 Supervisor

Don O’Connor (Rep.) 408 - WINNER

Travis Pike (Rep.) 276

---

Paul Adams (Dem.) 305

Lori Meacham Ginapp (Dem.) 346 - WINNER

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer

Peggy Meany (Dem.) 1,185 - WINNER

Jacob Schweitzer (Dem.) 662

Hancock County Supervisor (vote for 2)

Florence Sis Greiman (Rep.) 894 - WINNER

Gary Rayhons (Rep.) 1,028 - WINNER

Gary E. Rockow (Rep.) 583

Hancock County Treasurer

Lisa Crawford (Rep.) 497

Deborah Engstler (Rep.) 914 - WINNER

For State Rep. District 56

James Nelson (Rep.) 1,088

Mark Thompson (Rep.) 2,053 - WINNER

For State Rep. District 60

Deb Hild (Rep.) 1,335 

Jane Bloomingdale (Rep.) 1,592 - WINNER

For State Rep. District 58

Sean Galleger (Rep.) 309

Charley Thompson (Rep.) 1,140 - WINNER

Jim Wright (Rep.) 616

Floyd Co. Supervisor

Stewart Dalton (Dem.) 66

Josh Mack (Dem.) 112 - WINNER

Mitchell County Recorder

Hannah Elliot (Rep.) 583 - WINNER

Shari Mork (Rep.) 301

Winnebago Board of Supervisors

Terry Durby (Rep.) 163 - WINNER

Marvin Gudmonson (Rep.) - 162

Winnebago County Recorder

Rita Schutter (Rep.) 489

Shanna Eastvold (Rep.) 582 - WINNER

