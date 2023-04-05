Watch live at 11: Authorities give update on missing 26-year-old woman

PRESTON, Minn. – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help searching rural areas for a missing woman.
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, was last seen March 31. The Sheriff’s Office says it is now asking residents and landowners located in Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township. We are asking that you search your acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles, and trails for anything suspicious that may help find her.
Any individuals or groups can utilize the Fillmore County public GIS property search map at the following link:
https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/Application.aspx?AppID=1066&LayerID=25416&PageTypeID=1&PageID=10332
The Sheriff’s office asks anyone who has already seared a particular area to please email search@co.fillmore.mn.us and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.