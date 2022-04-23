Law enforcement agencies hoping conference boosts staffing

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Restaurants and retailers aren't the only ones dealing with staffing shortages. Law enforcement agencies are seeing a drop in applicants.
This weekend's Minnesota Law Enforcement Explorer Conference is looking to add more police officers and deputies to state departments.
Hayden Taylor is an explorer advisor for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department. He oversees the explorer program which teaches teenagers and young adults what it takes to work in law enforcement.
Taylor believes because of the challenges law enforcement are facing today it's difficult to find staff.
"Just how society is probably focused on the bad stuff and haven't really focused on the good and so people feel I don't know if I really want to go into that field anymore."
He's hoping this weekend's conference will increase applicant for the sheriff's office.
"Seeing people that come out here and interacting with people I think that really helps change the narrative," Taylor tells KIMT News 3. I've had nothing but a positive experience here even walking the streets with these kids these explorers and stuff. I've had alot of people say thank you and alot of positive reactions."
In Rochester, RPD is still dealing with staffing shortages. In 2021 they had 106 applications. According to the department that is significantly down compared to previous years.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is also seeing less applicants.
According to Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, the department normally has 15-20 candidates for a position but only have three right now.
RPD is also looking for people to join it's explorer program. Anyone interested in joining can click here.