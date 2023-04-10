'Kids Cup' golf tournament organizers seek more sponsors to reach $150,000 goal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 26th annual Kids Cup golf tournament will be held on Monday, May 22nd this year at Somerby Golf Club.
As the fundraiser nears, Gillette-Pepsi of Rochester welcomes more corporations and businesses to get involved.
If you're not familiar with the Kids Cup, it's a charity golf tournament that started nearly three decades ago by Mark and Sheryl Tasler, who are local franchise owners of Express Employment Professionals.
In this fundraising tournament, all proceeds go to support programs at pediatric medical centers at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center for kids with challenging medical journeys.
As of this year, Gillete-Pepsi of Rochester is at the helm of the Kids Cup as the new presenting sponsor and is upping the fundraising goal from last year.
"Our goal this year is $150,000," said Marge Kelley the marketing director for Gillette-Pepsi of Rochester. "Last year, we were able to raise $123,000. We decided to take that up a little notch higher. We'd love to see everyone come out and be part of the fundraising part or the auction part of the dinner. There are a lot of things to do and ways to get involved," Kelley said.
Ben McAlister, the director of national accounts with Gillette-Pepsi of Rochester says, "This is definitely for the kids. It's real easy to get involved. It's a great sponsorship opportunity. Every dollar goes right to the kids."
It's not too late to get involved if you're interested. To make the first step, click here.