Informational session on energy efficiency in homes

ROCHESTER-Minn.- The organization, "Earthfest Rochester MN," is holding an online session today to discuss energy efficiency trends in residential construction.
This session will review high performance homes built recently in Rochester, illustrate innovative building practices, building methods and ways to measure overall energy efficiency.
There will also be a discussion on residential energy code, zero energy homes and where the market is headed.
This online event is from 6:30- 7:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and a the link to sign up is right here.