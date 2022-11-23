Inflation taking a toll on food banks and families ahead of Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many are hard at work in the kitchen preparing their turkeys for Thanksgiving, it is also one of the busiest weeks of the giving season.
Inflation is hitting the "givers" hard, Channel One Regional Food Bank says its food shelf has been busy all week with families coming in to get prepared for the holiday.. but it's not all 'biscuits and gravy.’
This year Channel One says they're seeing 25 percent more traffic than last year.
Part of the increase in demand is driven by inflation creating higher prices at the grocery store.
Jennifer Belisle, Programs and Agency Services Director for Channel One Regional Food Bank says they've also seen a decrease in donations from manufacturers and commodities from the USDA.
“So we're needing to purchase more food, and just like families are seeing higher prices at the store, Channel One is seeing higher prices with suppliers as well. So it's a perfect storm of more demand and higher prices,” she explains.
Channel One welcomes people to come every week to shop for their groceries.
“We’re managing to keep shelves filled and we’re grateful for support from community - financially and through volunteers…every bit helps,” she adds.
The food bank will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.
If you are feeling generous this holiday and would like to learn more about how to donate or volunteer visit their website.