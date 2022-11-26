Hiawatha Homes 37th annual Festival of Trees is back and ready to kick off the holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A family favorite event of the year is back!
The 37th Festival of Trees is back and ready to kick off the holiday season.
The holiday themed fundraiser, hosted by Hiawatha Homes, partners with the community to raise funds and awareness to provide quality support to individuals with disabilities.
There are many ways to get involved from attending the opening night gala, going to the public viewing of the trees, participating in the silent auction or volunteering.
“We always consider the Festival of Trees really the kick off for the holiday season. It's also a way for us to all come together and to support people living with disabilities here in Rochester and throughout Olmsted County,” says foundation director Stephanie Rudeen.
Hiawatha Homes says when you contribute to the Festival Of Trees you're supporting those living with disabilities in our area.
“This year there is no actual cost for tickets. It's just a free will donation and it's been wonderful to see the community making donations and really making a difference for people with disabilities,” Rudeen adds,
So far, to date, the Festival of Trees has raised more than four million dollars.
The viewing of the trees continues runs from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday.