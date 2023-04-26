Harmony Area Historical Society is raising money for the restoration of historic McMichael Grain Elevator

HARMONY, Minn.-The old McMichael Grain Elevator in Harmony is among the places in 2023 that has made the National Register of Historic Places.
Ralph Beastrom, who is with the Harmony Area Historical Society, said they are in phase one of the grain elevator's restoration process.
So far, the historical society has cleaned the interior of the building, which included power washing of the old wooden walls.
Beastrom said he hopes to have the exterior of the building restored to its original wood siding by next year.
"At one time, the original elevator was lap sided. You can look at it now it has been metal cladded since the early 1900s. We want to go back and restore the original look with wooden lap siding though," Beastrom said.
Beastrom expects future restoration efforts to cost more than $200,000 dollars.
However, the elevators new status on the national register, which is partly due to the buildings' crib framing construction, will give the historical society more opportunities to raise money, Beastrom said.
You can click here if you would like to donate to the project.