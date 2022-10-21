'Halloween Express' in Rochester has this year's most popular costume picks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Halloween is just over a week away and people are starting to get their last minute costume fixes.
Some of the popular costumes this year are the classic Spiderman, Scream, as this year is the 25th anniversary of the Scream movies, and witches, with the new Hocus Pocus movie recently out.
With over ten thousand items, owner of Halloween Express, Roberta Heinrich says they see a pretty good mix of people buying the pre packaged costumes and those who are looking for pieces to add to their own ideas.
“My favorite part is helping find people find what they're looking for, finish off costume ideas, or just help them come up with an idea to begin with. We specialize in having whole costumes and parts to put costumes together,” says Heinrich.
If you're still looking for a costume on a budget, Halloween Express offers a rewards program. If you spend $20 dollars, you earn $2 dollars toward your next purchase and the rewards carry over from year to year.
“We always enjoy when it gets super busy… it 's fun to watch little kids come in and pick out their costumes. We try out best to have the best customer service, best selection, and we encourage people to come check us out,” she adds.
This year is the 20th anniversary of the locally owned business in Rochester. They also have a location in Mankato and three in the Twin Cities Metro Area.