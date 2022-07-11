French pharmaceutical company asking FDA to approve over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S.

KIMT NEWS 3.- The french pharmaceutical company HRA Pharma asked the FDA permission on Monday to approve over- the- counter birth control pills in the United States. If approved, it would be the first time people can get it without a prescription.
The company's application comes just a few weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade but has nothing to do with its decision. This is the first time a pharmaceutical company is asking permission for the birth control pill to be over-the-counter.
The pill always required a prescription so doctors and nurses can screen for blood clots. The application sets high stakes for health regulators and compiles years of research persuading the FDA it can be used without a prescription.
"I think it's a wonderful idea. People should be able to make their own decision," explains Linda Smith.
Other people including Hong Spores are also for the pill being over-the-counter.
"I'd be for it because just having easier access for birth control pills for women to make that choice is not just for birth control but for various other things," says Spores.
An FDA approval could come next year. If sold the pill would be under its original name Opill.