Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST UNTIL NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, 9 PM CST until noon CST
Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Forest City man arrested for meth in Hancock County

  • 0
Micheal Lancaster

Micheal Lancaster

GARNER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is facing drug dealing charges after being arrested Sunday. 

Micheal Allen Lancaster, 24 of Forest City, is charged with two counts of a controlled substance violation.  He was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 18 in Garner. 

Court documents state Lancaster was pulled over for having an outstanding warrant and a K9 dog indicated there were drugs in his vehicle.  Law enforcement says a search found 9.3 grams of a substance consistent with methamphetamine along with a scale and extra plastic bags. 

Investigators say Lancaster’s cell phone shows multiple communications with other people about the buying and selling of meth between Friday and Sunday. 

