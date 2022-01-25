Forest City man arrested for meth in Hancock County

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, 9 PM CST until noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&