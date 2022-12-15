 Skip to main content
Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is looking for more volunteers to help clear sidewalks and driveways of snow.

Family Service Rochester has been offering aid to senior citizens for six decades, with services like transportation, meals on wheels, and assistance with things like snow removal and lawn mowing.

After the copious amount of snow that we've been seeing, community members are being called on to help clear a path for seniors that need help moving snow on and around their properties.

"I like helping people, because down the road I'm going to be one of those seniors that's going to have to ask for help, which is very difficult to do," said Connie Benjamin, a dedicated volunteer.

Some residents may have difficulty with moving around or are concerned about possibly getting an injury, so the help need from these volunteers can't be overstated.

"There's a lot of us that are grateful for what we have, and we're willing to share it with others, and if it makes your life a little easier, let's do it," Benjamin said.

If you're interested in volunteering you can contact Family Service Rochester here.

