 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

EF2 tornado hits Mower County, injures 2 in small town of Taopi

  • Updated
  • 0

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were injured in the small town of Taopi in Mower County as it took a hit from an EF2 tornado.

"Preliminary storm damage results at Taopi, MN in Mower Co. indicates EF2 damage," the National Weather Service said. 

KIMT reporters on the scene in Taopi, which is located southeast of Austin and in between Adams and Le Roy, report seeing several roofs blown off homes, vehicles on their sides and power poles on buildings.

The National Weather Service will be on scene today to survey the scene.

taopoi damage 2.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopi damag 5.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopi damage 3.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

Recommended for you