EF2 tornado hits Mower County, injures 2 in small town of Taopi

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were injured in the small town of Taopi in Mower County as it took a hit from an EF2 tornado.
"Preliminary storm damage results at Taopi, MN in Mower Co. indicates EF2 damage," the National Weather Service said.
KIMT reporters on the scene in Taopi, which is located southeast of Austin and in between Adams and Le Roy, report seeing several roofs blown off homes, vehicles on their sides and power poles on buildings.
The National Weather Service will be on scene today to survey the scene.