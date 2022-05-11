Drug investigation nets 3 arrests in Mower Co, more than 5 pounds of meth being located

AUSTIN, Minn. - A drug task force investigation resulted in multiple arrests and more than five pounds of methamphetamine being located.
On May 4, an agent with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained a vehicle tracker for a 2004 Silver Audi.
The day after its installation, a deputy contacted the vehicle and spoke with Madeline Young, 36, of Owatonna, who was in Austin.
A search of the vehicle located 2,318 grams - 5.11 pounds - of methamphetamine.
“The defendant drove to Austin and picked up Marcos on the side of the road. Marcos told the defendant to drive to the area of 6th Avenue SE and drop him off. Marcos went to the residence to grab the methamphetamine. The defendant stated that she then picked Marcos back up and started driving to an unknown location when they were pulled over,” court documents state.
Young faces two first-degree drug charges while Marcos Brito, of San Jose, California, faces one first-degree drug charge.
Those arrests led to a search warrant at 711 6th Ave. SE where Lori Luna, 30, of Austin, was arrested on first-degree drug charges.
“She indicated that a package had come to the residence and she brought it inside. She had previously received a message that a package was coming and was going to be addressed to someone else. She brought it in and opened it with another person and believed it contained approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine. She indicated she was provided approximately an ounce of methamphetamine and the other person left with the package,” documents state.