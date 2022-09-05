Discounted drinks and a school donation drive at Little Thistle Brewing Company

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Little Thistle Brewing Company geared up for the new school year by hosting its second school donation drive on Monday.
Brewer Steve Finnie said teachers received $2 dollars off their drink, as did non educators who donated school supplies.
Some of the supplies donated include markers, notebooks and other writing utensils.
Finnie said the brewery first thought of the idea in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know that a lot of people were stressed out and working beyond their means. Teachers were just one of them or educators, so we did it then and I have a 13 old and 16 year old in the Rochester district here, so we appreciate all they do for our kids. We did it a few years ago in the middle of the pandemic and I think we have tried to do every year. We have a lot of friends that are teachers and educators too," Finnie said.
Some of those teachers have expressed thanks to the brewery for the donation drive, according to Finnie.
"I think they really, really appreciate it you know. It is important to recognize the folks in our community who are doing a great job and I think they are pretty happy to get some discounts on beer and also come to the community gathering space and be appreciated. So, yeah, it has been very good," Finnie said.
Rochester Public Schools starts its new year on Sep. 6.