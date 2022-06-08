Development agreement approved to bring new stores to Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A development proposal to turn some vacant store fronts at Willow Creek Shopping Center is moving forward.
The City of Mason City received the development agreement executed by West Lakes P & S, LLC to add Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less to the retail area, part of which will include the former Best Buy space. City council approved that agreement during their meeting Tuesday night.
At-large council person Paul Adams notes of the sales tax benefits the development would entail.
"This adds local option sales tax dollars to the city's coffers. Sales tax money that may now be going to Cedar Falls, Des Moines or north of the border to MinnesotaM that's going to stay in Mason City. 50 percent of that sales tax money is going towards property tax relief for our citizens."
Construction on the stores are expected to begin soon.