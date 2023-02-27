Destination Medical Center holds first Downtown Rochester Task Force meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center held its first of four Downtown Rochester Task Force meetings on Monday at Fagan Studios.
The task force consists of DMC, City of Rochester, Experience Rochester, Diversity Council, Rochester Downtown Alliance, RAEDI and the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
Community members and business owners packed the meeting room and were asked four questions that covered things like ways businesses became innovative during the pandemic and roadblocks they believe to be in the way of business growth.
People who replied to the latter question said things like governmental red tape, confusing city signage, parking and a lack of overall customer traffic downtown has hurt business growth.
Will Forsman, the co-owner of Cafe Steam, said he believed the session allowed business owners to discuss existing issues but wished the task force would have given them something to do outside of the work meetings.
"I wish there was something, a task for us, to walk away from this with, as individuals we have a lot of power to influence those around it and whether it is customers or our fellow business owners, what task or what assignment do we need to walk away from this meeting to be able to advance that margin and improve downtown vitality and Rochester overall," Forsman said.
Patrick Seeb, the executive director for DMC, said the task force will have actionable items to address specific issues by May.
The next session is on Friday at the Chateau Theatre from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.