Deer hunting in Rochester parks set to begin Saturday Sept. 17

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Deer hunting in five Rochester parks begins Saturday, September 17th.
In 2021, Rochester Parks and Recreation responded to more than 200 deer-related vehicle incidents.
In partnership with the Rochester Archery Club, the controlled pilot program will allow bowhunters to hunt deer in parks in effort to reduce population.
Director of Parks & Recreation Paul Widman says they have been working with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to come up with safe ways to tackle this issue.
“Urban deer hunting is not anything that is new. Other communities have been doing this for years as a way to control the population. We are confident this is going to be a safe and effective way to control the population,” he explains.
There will be designated hunting areas within the park system that are not heavily used during fall and winter.
“We ask people to keep their dogs on leash - and to stay on the trail if we see the orange signs while they're out on the trails.” Widman says.
Parks and Recreation will be collecting data from hunters' experiences to the success rate to assess whether they will move forward with the program.
Sites for the start of the hunting season are Willow Creek Reservoir, Gamehaven Park, Indian Heights Park and Northern Heights Park and the Zumbro South Park Trail natural areas, between 16th Street SW to Mayowood Road.
In addition to the sites opening on Sept. 17, five more areas will be opened for hunting from Oct. 15 through Dec. 31.