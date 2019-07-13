Clear

Tracking steamy temps for the weekend

Heat indexes will reach the mid-90s this weekend.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 6:59 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 6:59 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a steamy weekend

Image

North Iowa friends hold Lights for Liberty Vigil

Image

Get your motor running

Image

Singing songs of hope

Image

Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR

Image

St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final

Image

First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society

Image

Danger of leaving kids in cars

Image

Protesting Trump Administration's immigration policies

Image

Bicycle , Blues and BBQ Festival Kicks Off

Community Events