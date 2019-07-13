Home
Tracking steamy temps for the weekend
Heat indexes will reach the mid-90s this weekend.
Posted: Jul 13, 2019 6:59 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 6:59 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73°
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72°
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70°
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70°
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
Most Popular Stories
Investigation underway after multiple deceased individuals located at Kossuth Co. residence
Four arrested after drug bust on the Avenue of the Saints
'Endangered' children from Tennessee located in Minnesota
Man arrested in Worth Co. for alleged assault that left victim with facial fractures
Man dies after tractor rolls over him in northwest Iowa
Humboldt softball player battling cancer hits home run, gets Wrigley Field invite from Cubs star
Former Rochester school employee sentenced for criminal sexual conduct
‘I wasn’t nude, I was topless’: woman at Minnesota beach sparks debate about public nudity
Federal sentence for illegal Mason City gun buy
Mason City woman sentenced for 800 grams of pot
Latest Video
Tracking a steamy weekend
North Iowa friends hold Lights for Liberty Vigil
Get your motor running
Singing songs of hope
Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR
St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final
First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society
Danger of leaving kids in cars
Protesting Trump Administration's immigration policies
Bicycle , Blues and BBQ Festival Kicks Off
