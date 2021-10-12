Sean's Weather 10/12

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy conditions ahead of our next storm system which arrives for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the morning, and rainfall amounts may total 0.25" to 0.50" for some locations. After this storm system passes, cooler conditions will settle in for the end of the week. Highs will be in the middle 50s on Friday, with another small chance of rain in the morning. Sunshine and near average temperatures are expected for the weekend, as highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It's possible that some areas could see their first frost of the season this weekend.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 8:22 AM