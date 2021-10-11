Sean's Weather 10/11

A new work week, and a new chance for rain. But this time only some of us will see this materialize. Those of us further south and east are the ones who will see the rain today. Places like Fillmore, Howard, and Floyd counties will likely see rain today. Spots like Rochester, Austin, and Mason City are more likely to see an occasional shower or two. Places west of I-35 are unlikely to see rain today. Otherwise you can expect a cloudy day with temps only topping out in the low 60s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy through most of Tuesday, but we may see a but of sun late in the day. Wednesday brings thunderstorms that will need to be monitored.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 9:32 AM