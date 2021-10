Sean's Weather 10/8

Clouds and scattered showers will continue through Friday morning for some. Rainfall amounts will be generally under 0.10", but a few spots in Northeast Iowa could be far more. Gradual clearing is expected on Friday, with isolated showers first around lunch and then we'll see a fair amount of sunshine towards the end of the day with highs around 70 degrees. The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be a mild one with a mix of clouds and sunshine is expected and highs in the middle 70s.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 8:38 AM