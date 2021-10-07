Community Support in Mason City
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|147494
|1889
|Ramsey
|61158
|960
|Dakota
|54744
|512
|Anoka
|51283
|501
|Washington
|32321
|322
|Stearns
|26864
|249
|St. Louis
|22184
|344
|Scott
|20760
|156
|Wright
|19985
|168
|Olmsted
|17093
|115
|Sherburne
|14674
|110
|Carver
|12911
|53
|Clay
|9702
|98
|Rice
|9605
|127
|Blue Earth
|9215
|54
|Crow Wing
|8782
|104
|Kandiyohi
|7867
|94
|Chisago
|7770
|61
|Otter Tail
|7368
|101
|Benton
|7076
|102
|Mower
|6067
|39
|Beltrami
|5914
|73
|Winona
|5872
|52
|Douglas
|5859
|86
|Goodhue
|5817
|82
|Itasca
|5694
|73
|McLeod
|5516
|66
|Steele
|5502
|22
|Isanti
|5318
|72
|Morrison
|5130
|63
|Becker
|4958
|61
|Polk
|4800
|75
|Nobles
|4673
|51
|Freeborn
|4623
|42
|Lyon
|4252
|54
|Carlton
|4191
|62
|Nicollet
|4043
|49
|Pine
|4024
|29
|Cass
|3867
|41
|Mille Lacs
|3822
|64
|Brown
|3803
|45
|Le Sueur
|3653
|30
|Todd
|3586
|35
|Meeker
|3347
|51
|Waseca
|3143
|26
|Martin
|2964
|33
|Wabasha
|2673
|5
|Hubbard
|2670
|42
|Dodge
|2591
|7
|Roseau
|2501
|24
|Redwood
|2219
|43
|Houston
|2211
|17
|Renville
|2160
|48
|Fillmore
|2157
|12
|Wadena
|2147
|27
|Pennington
|2053
|23
|Faribault
|2025
|26
|Sibley
|1917
|12
|Cottonwood
|1863
|24
|Chippewa
|1782
|39
|Kanabec
|1782
|29
|Aitkin
|1682
|41
|Watonwan
|1640
|11
|Rock
|1503
|19
|Pope
|1426
|8
|Yellow Medicine
|1406
|20
|Jackson
|1404
|13
|Koochiching
|1343
|19
|Pipestone
|1288
|27
|Swift
|1277
|19
|Clearwater
|1257
|18
|Murray
|1249
|10
|Marshall
|1204
|19
|Stevens
|1151
|11
|Lake
|1025
|21
|Wilkin
|951
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|921
|24
|Mahnomen
|795
|10
|Norman
|774
|9
|Big Stone
|746
|4
|Grant
|730
|9
|Lincoln
|715
|4
|Kittson
|575
|22
|Red Lake
|554
|8
|Unassigned
|535
|113
|Traverse
|477
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|436
|4
|Cook
|225
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|72521
|709
|Linn
|28135
|375
|Scott
|24169
|270
|Black Hawk
|19873
|345
|Woodbury
|18415
|241
|Johnson
|17613
|98
|Dubuque
|15262
|226
|Pottawattamie
|13841
|192
|Dallas
|13672
|102
|Story
|12590
|48
|Warren
|7425
|96
|Webster
|6794
|106
|Cerro Gordo
|6693
|107
|Clinton
|6659
|99
|Des Moines
|6463
|88
|Marshall
|6247
|83
|Muscatine
|6224
|113
|Wapello
|5649
|134
|Jasper
|5598
|76
|Sioux
|5568
|76
|Lee
|5533
|86
|Marion
|4888
|89
|Buena Vista
|4866
|43
|Plymouth
|4540
|87
|Henry
|3713
|42
|Jones
|3570
|59
|Washington
|3551
|55
|Bremer
|3469
|66
|Benton
|3447
|56
|Carroll
|3384
|53
|Boone
|3378
|36
|Crawford
|3346
|45
|Mahaska
|3047
|56
|Dickinson
|2914
|51
|Clay
|2710
|29
|Kossuth
|2656
|72
|Buchanan
|2651
|39
|Jackson
|2651
|45
|Hardin
|2603
|48
|Tama
|2585
|75
|Delaware
|2498
|44
|Fayette
|2466
|47
|Cedar
|2393
|25
|Page
|2381
|24
|Wright
|2346
|44
|Winneshiek
|2272
|37
|Hamilton
|2262
|53
|Harrison
|2131
|77
|Madison
|2099
|23
|Floyd
|2098
|43
|Clayton
|2067
|58
|Poweshiek
|2026
|39
|Butler
|2000
|37
|Iowa
|1995
|27
|Mills
|1940
|26
|Jefferson
|1929
|38
|Cherokee
|1896
|41
|Allamakee
|1892
|52
|Lyon
|1874
|41
|Calhoun
|1825
|13
|Winnebago
|1825
|32
|Cass
|1821
|56
|Hancock
|1812
|39
|Appanoose
|1711
|50
|Shelby
|1692
|39
|Louisa
|1677
|51
|Grundy
|1650
|37
|Emmet
|1604
|42
|Franklin
|1601
|26
|Humboldt
|1593
|26
|Mitchell
|1580
|43
|Union
|1569
|37
|Sac
|1535
|23
|Chickasaw
|1523
|18
|Guthrie
|1491
|33
|Palo Alto
|1393
|30
|Clarke
|1383
|27
|Montgomery
|1361
|41
|Keokuk
|1345
|34
|Monroe
|1287
|34
|Howard
|1217
|22
|Ida
|1145
|40
|Davis
|1123
|25
|Greene
|1116
|12
|Lucas
|1088
|24
|Pocahontas
|1067
|23
|Monona
|1051
|35
|Worth
|1029
|8
|Adair
|1009
|34
|Osceola
|887
|17
|Fremont
|810
|11
|Van Buren
|810
|21
|Decatur
|795
|12
|Taylor
|770
|12
|Wayne
|708
|24
|Ringgold
|654
|27
|Audubon
|631
|14
|Adams
|481
|4
|Unassigned
|12
|0