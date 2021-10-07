Sean's Weather 10/7

A system out of the south Thursday is bringing some isolated light showers across the area to the Thursday morning commute. These will grow a bit more common to scattered showers by around lunch time as skies remain cloudy and temps in the 60s. Temps peak at around 70 degrees in the afternoon again with the chance for a stray shower. The center of our system to the south draws closer overnight, bringing rain to those east of US-218 from Thursday evening through Friday morning. Skies will be cloudy Friday morning, but will gradually grow more clear with time. Temps will rise nicely into the mid 70s.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 8:34 AM