Sean's Weather 10/6

Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, along with a very slight chance for a rain shower, but most of us will remain dry. A better chance for showers arrives early Thursday morning, with some sparse chance into Friday. Warmer weather returns to kick off the weekend as highs return to the middle to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. The warm up will be short lived as a cold front is expected to usher in cooler temps for Sunday, and will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area around Monday.

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 8:28 AM