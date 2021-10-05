Mason City Airport unveils plans for new terminal
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|145674
|1881
|Ramsey
|60583
|958
|Dakota
|54178
|508
|Anoka
|50484
|498
|Washington
|31929
|322
|Stearns
|26392
|247
|St. Louis
|21778
|343
|Scott
|20491
|152
|Wright
|19550
|168
|Olmsted
|16823
|112
|Sherburne
|14352
|109
|Carver
|12734
|53
|Clay
|9584
|97
|Rice
|9500
|127
|Blue Earth
|9114
|52
|Crow Wing
|8543
|104
|Kandiyohi
|7755
|94
|Chisago
|7620
|59
|Otter Tail
|7221
|99
|Benton
|6928
|102
|Mower
|5969
|39
|Winona
|5792
|52
|Goodhue
|5741
|81
|Beltrami
|5738
|72
|Douglas
|5732
|84
|Itasca
|5551
|73
|McLeod
|5410
|66
|Steele
|5406
|21
|Isanti
|5240
|71
|Morrison
|4980
|63
|Becker
|4865
|61
|Polk
|4693
|75
|Nobles
|4643
|51
|Freeborn
|4541
|42
|Lyon
|4189
|54
|Carlton
|4126
|60
|Nicollet
|4005
|49
|Pine
|3968
|29
|Cass
|3763
|40
|Mille Lacs
|3750
|63
|Brown
|3741
|44
|Le Sueur
|3593
|30
|Todd
|3483
|35
|Meeker
|3281
|50
|Waseca
|3097
|26
|Martin
|2868
|33
|Wabasha
|2622
|5
|Hubbard
|2593
|41
|Dodge
|2561
|6
|Roseau
|2446
|24
|Redwood
|2180
|43
|Houston
|2179
|17
|Fillmore
|2127
|11
|Renville
|2119
|48
|Wadena
|2083
|27
|Pennington
|2021
|23
|Faribault
|1961
|26
|Sibley
|1876
|12
|Cottonwood
|1838
|24
|Chippewa
|1764
|39
|Kanabec
|1748
|29
|Aitkin
|1649
|40
|Watonwan
|1627
|11
|Rock
|1475
|19
|Pope
|1400
|8
|Jackson
|1388
|12
|Yellow Medicine
|1383
|20
|Koochiching
|1321
|19
|Pipestone
|1279
|27
|Swift
|1248
|19
|Murray
|1236
|10
|Clearwater
|1222
|18
|Marshall
|1160
|19
|Stevens
|1135
|11
|Lake
|1000
|21
|Wilkin
|942
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|915
|24
|Mahnomen
|779
|10
|Norman
|744
|9
|Big Stone
|729
|4
|Grant
|720
|9
|Lincoln
|703
|4
|Kittson
|563
|22
|Unassigned
|540
|103
|Red Lake
|536
|8
|Traverse
|465
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|431
|4
|Cook
|221
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|71109
|695
|Linn
|27380
|367
|Scott
|23792
|266
|Black Hawk
|19654
|344
|Woodbury
|17979
|239
|Johnson
|17348
|95
|Dubuque
|15013
|224
|Pottawattamie
|13607
|190
|Dallas
|13358
|102
|Story
|12364
|48
|Warren
|7261
|95
|Webster
|6628
|106
|Cerro Gordo
|6521
|106
|Clinton
|6505
|99
|Des Moines
|6365
|87
|Muscatine
|6117
|111
|Marshall
|6078
|82
|Sioux
|5522
|76
|Jasper
|5459
|76
|Lee
|5454
|84
|Wapello
|5441
|130
|Buena Vista
|4824
|43
|Marion
|4768
|86
|Plymouth
|4484
|86
|Unassigned
|4100
|0
|Henry
|3616
|42
|Jones
|3477
|59
|Washington
|3448
|54
|Bremer
|3389
|66
|Benton
|3359
|56
|Carroll
|3324
|53
|Boone
|3287
|36
|Crawford
|3282
|45
|Mahaska
|2938
|56
|Dickinson
|2859
|50
|Clay
|2656
|29
|Kossuth
|2625
|71
|Jackson
|2596
|44
|Buchanan
|2568
|38
|Tama
|2547
|75
|Hardin
|2538
|47
|Delaware
|2440
|44
|Fayette
|2365
|45
|Cedar
|2344
|25
|Page
|2306
|24
|Wright
|2274
|41
|Winneshiek
|2234
|37
|Hamilton
|2220
|53
|Harrison
|2092
|76
|Madison
|2044
|21
|Floyd
|2041
|42
|Clayton
|2032
|58
|Butler
|1965
|37
|Poweshiek
|1950
|37
|Iowa
|1920
|27
|Mills
|1913
|25
|Cherokee
|1874
|40
|Jefferson
|1867
|38
|Allamakee
|1845
|52
|Lyon
|1829
|41
|Calhoun
|1782
|13
|Winnebago
|1763
|31
|Hancock
|1760
|37
|Cass
|1731
|56
|Louisa
|1657
|51
|Grundy
|1639
|36
|Appanoose
|1629
|50
|Shelby
|1627
|39
|Emmet
|1567
|41
|Franklin
|1558
|24
|Humboldt
|1558
|26
|Union
|1538
|37
|Mitchell
|1537
|43
|Sac
|1509
|23
|Chickasaw
|1465
|18
|Guthrie
|1463
|32
|Palo Alto
|1371
|29
|Clarke
|1344
|27
|Montgomery
|1313
|40
|Keokuk
|1285
|33
|Monroe
|1232
|33
|Howard
|1203
|22
|Ida
|1126
|39
|Davis
|1079
|25
|Greene
|1068
|12
|Pocahontas
|1042
|23
|Lucas
|1038
|23
|Monona
|1015
|34
|Worth
|998
|8
|Adair
|989
|34
|Osceola
|865
|17
|Fremont
|785
|11
|Decatur
|779
|11
|Van Buren
|776
|21
|Taylor
|750
|12
|Wayne
|677
|23
|Ringgold
|641
|27
|Audubon
|615
|14
|Adams
|455
|4