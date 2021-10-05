Sean's Weather 10/5

Fog will continue in some patches Tuesday morning, but some sunshine is expected during the afternoon as the fog lifts. It's probably again more cloudy during the middle of the day. Patchy fog is possible again Wendesday morning. Overall, temperatures will be above average this week, as highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures may warm into the middle to upper 70s on Saturday, before rain and cooler conditions arrive on Sunday to close out the weekend. Rain chances may continue into next week.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 8:20 AM