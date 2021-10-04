Sean's Weather 10/4

A return to the 70s arrives Monday, but the extra moisture in the air will first allow for fog as temps cool to around 50 degrees in the morning. The sky will become mostly sunny later today after the fog fades. Temperatures above average expected through the week with few nights dropping a bit below 50. We will stay dry through Wednesday before rain chances return Thursday. Temps are in ther mid 70s this upcoming weekend.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:26 AM