Sean's Weather 10/1

A rather unorganized system is moving through the region, and it will provide multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. The activity will be scattered in nature, so widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but locations that see thunderstorms may pick up some locally heavy amounts. The bulk of the activity is expected Friday late afternoon through Saturday.w. Aside from the rain, cloudy and cooler conditions can be expected over the weekend, as highs will be in the lower 70s. The cooler temperatures will continue into next week as highs will be above average at 70 degrees.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 8:44 AM