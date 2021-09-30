Sean's Weather

A rather unorganized system will be moving through the region Thursday through Saturday, and it will provide multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms. The activity will be scattered in nature, so widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but locations the see thunderstorms may pick up some locally heavy amounts. It begins today with chances for this scattered rain along and west of I-35, even during the morning hours as showers move in from the south. Chances expand Friday to engulf the rest of the area. Drier and cooler conditions arrive over the weekend, as highs returns to near 70 on Sunday. We'll keel the fall-like temperatures around through early next week.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 8:32 AM