Sean's Weather 9/28

Similar to yesterday, we have seen a rather unseasonable day across the region with temperatures replicating those of July and August, not September. Expect this trend to continue through midweek before the arrival of a cold front by late Thursday and Friday, opening up the opportunity for showers and storms. Timing and location is still being worked out through the forecast but certainty of a chance for showers by end week is confident. Winds switching out of the south today will boost are temps into the 80s through Wednesday. Cooler conditions are on the menu however as we approach late week into the weekend, with more seasonal conditions returning by next week.

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 8:24 AM