Sean's Weather 9/27

Summer weather will permeate the pattern through the first half of thye week. High temps near 80 degrees Monday/Tuesday, and then in the mid 80s Wednesday, will make for way above average conditions with lots of sun and little wind. As the heat slowly slides away, chances for rain move in. Thursday - Saturday will hold several small chances for rain each, but rain looks likely when you add up all this time together. We slide back to normal next week with high temps in the mid 60s.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:54 AM