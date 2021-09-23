Sean's Weather 7/23

Continued sunshine will help warm temps back to 70 degrees today after another start in the 40s. More clouds move in overnight for Friday with winds out of the south ahead of a cold front Friday. This cold front will bring a chance for rain breifly during the day. A bit cooler behind the front for the rest of Friday and Saturday, but temps are expected to warm into the mid 70s Sunday and through most of next week, which looks to be mostly dry as well.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 8:34 AM