Sean's Weather 9/22

Perfect timing with this cooler weather as we kick off the first day of fall on Wednesday with some rather fall-like weather. It will be a rather cool start as temperatures will drop into the lower 40s Wednesday morning, but with plenty of sunshine, we'll warm up nicely into the middle 60s. Sunny and pleasant conditions will continue throughout the extended forecast with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. A brief chance for rain Friday and then we are back to it. We'll see the return of some warmer weather early next week as highs reach the middle to upper 70s on Monday.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:44 AM