Sean's Weather 9/21

Sunshine and cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday, as highs reach the middle 60s. Perfect timing with this cooler weather as we kick off the first day of fall on Wednesday with some rather fall-like weather. Sunny and pleasant conditions will continue throughout the extended forecast with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Ttoally sunny next 3 days, with mostly to partly sunny skies this weekend.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 8:38 AM