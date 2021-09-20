Sean's Weather 9/20

Strong to severe storms are possible this Monday across the area. A few showers late this morning and early this afternoon are not the severe threat. It is instead a strengthening line of storms moving through during the afternoon commute home which could pose a risk for damaging winds and a tornado or two, especially the further east you are.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|140392
|1855
|Ramsey
|58542
|944
|Dakota
|52093
|497
|Anoka
|48037
|479
|Washington
|30637
|309
|Stearns
|24839
|240
|St. Louis
|20269
|335
|Scott
|19626
|145
|Wright
|18499
|163
|Olmsted
|15792
|110
|Sherburne
|13522
|100
|Carver
|12069
|52
|Clay
|9152
|95
|Rice
|9104
|120
|Blue Earth
|8663
|47
|Crow Wing
|7797
|102
|Kandiyohi
|7441
|88
|Chisago
|7116
|58
|Otter Tail
|6666
|91
|Benton
|6439
|101
|Mower
|5580
|38
|Winona
|5544
|52
|Goodhue
|5500
|80
|Douglas
|5354
|84
|Itasca
|5166
|71
|Beltrami
|5046
|72
|McLeod
|5014
|63
|Steele
|5009
|21
|Isanti
|4901
|70
|Morrison
|4675
|63
|Nobles
|4486
|50
|Becker
|4345
|59
|Polk
|4336
|75
|Freeborn
|4295
|38
|Lyon
|3942
|54
|Carlton
|3895
|59
|Nicollet
|3776
|47
|Pine
|3737
|26
|Mille Lacs
|3543
|60
|Brown
|3464
|43
|Cass
|3430
|35
|Le Sueur
|3408
|29
|Todd
|3217
|34
|Meeker
|3047
|49
|Waseca
|2886
|25
|Martin
|2619
|33
|Wabasha
|2433
|4
|Dodge
|2406
|4
|Hubbard
|2322
|41
|Roseau
|2317
|23
|Houston
|2038
|16
|Renville
|1995
|48
|Redwood
|1982
|42
|Fillmore
|1947
|10
|Pennington
|1902
|21
|Wadena
|1851
|26
|Faribault
|1797
|25
|Cottonwood
|1766
|24
|Sibley
|1758
|10
|Chippewa
|1712
|39
|Kanabec
|1641
|29
|Aitkin
|1550
|38
|Watonwan
|1550
|11
|Rock
|1385
|19
|Jackson
|1347
|12
|Pope
|1305
|8
|Yellow Medicine
|1251
|20
|Pipestone
|1250
|26
|Swift
|1171
|19
|Koochiching
|1165
|19
|Murray
|1151
|10
|Stevens
|1122
|11
|Marshall
|1035
|18
|Clearwater
|1019
|18
|Lake
|910
|21
|Wilkin
|896
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|848
|24
|Big Stone
|681
|4
|Mahnomen
|681
|9
|Grant
|671
|8
|Lincoln
|652
|4
|Norman
|650
|9
|Kittson
|533
|22
|Unassigned
|515
|93
|Red Lake
|477
|7
|Traverse
|421
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|388
|4
|Cook
|212
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|67341
|672
|Linn
|25698
|353
|Scott
|22828
|261
|Black Hawk
|19121
|334
|Woodbury
|16940
|233
|Johnson
|16596
|90
|Dubuque
|14547
|218
|Pottawattamie
|13058
|183
|Dallas
|12746
|102
|Story
|11871
|48
|Warren
|6859
|93
|Webster
|6304
|102
|Cerro Gordo
|6212
|102
|Clinton
|6200
|97
|Des Moines
|5944
|82
|Muscatine
|5781
|108
|Unassigned
|5741
|0
|Marshall
|5642
|80
|Sioux
|5427
|75
|Jasper
|5165
|75
|Lee
|5110
|78
|Wapello
|4993
|128
|Buena Vista
|4729
|42
|Marion
|4490
|83
|Plymouth
|4340
|83
|Henry
|3399
|40
|Jones
|3311
|58
|Bremer
|3253
|65
|Crawford
|3216
|44
|Carroll
|3170
|53
|Washington
|3157
|54
|Benton
|3126
|56
|Boone
|3087
|36
|Mahaska
|2754
|53
|Dickinson
|2708
|46
|Kossuth
|2514
|71
|Jackson
|2460
|44
|Clay
|2457
|29
|Tama
|2382
|73
|Delaware
|2346
|43
|Buchanan
|2339
|38
|Hardin
|2308
|47
|Page
|2216
|24
|Cedar
|2205
|25
|Fayette
|2203
|45
|Wright
|2176
|41
|Winneshiek
|2159
|37
|Hamilton
|2117
|52
|Harrison
|1988
|75
|Clayton
|1944
|58
|Madison
|1938
|20
|Butler
|1888
|36
|Floyd
|1877
|42
|Mills
|1852
|24
|Poweshiek
|1810
|36
|Cherokee
|1794
|40
|Iowa
|1764
|25
|Allamakee
|1762
|52
|Lyon
|1744
|41
|Jefferson
|1691
|38
|Calhoun
|1683
|13
|Hancock
|1673
|35
|Winnebago
|1642
|31
|Grundy
|1588
|35
|Cass
|1555
|56
|Louisa
|1549
|49
|Shelby
|1517
|39
|Appanoose
|1512
|49
|Emmet
|1495
|41
|Franklin
|1485
|24
|Humboldt
|1472
|26
|Sac
|1447
|22
|Union
|1442
|37
|Mitchell
|1416
|43
|Guthrie
|1381
|32
|Chickasaw
|1375
|18
|Palo Alto
|1311
|24
|Clarke
|1250
|24
|Montgomery
|1222
|39
|Keokuk
|1162
|32
|Howard
|1156
|22
|Monroe
|1140
|33
|Ida
|1075
|38
|Davis
|1031
|25
|Pocahontas
|990
|23
|Greene
|980
|12
|Adair
|953
|34
|Monona
|947
|33
|Lucas
|945
|23
|Worth
|926
|8
|Osceola
|837
|17
|Decatur
|745
|10
|Fremont
|741
|11
|Taylor
|724
|12
|Van Buren
|709
|19
|Wayne
|651
|23
|Ringgold
|622
|26
|Audubon
|584
|14
|Adams
|391
|4