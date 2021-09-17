Sean's Weather 9/17

Showers and storms are moving in from the west this am, but are rapidly weakening and will not be organized as they move through. Sunshine returns to finish off the day this afternoon. It will be cooler as highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. We'll see some excellent conditions for Friday night football! Sunshine and warmth returns for the weekend and into next week as highs will be in the 70s Saturday and lower to middle 80s for Sunday and Monday. Another cold front is set to arrive Monday night, bring showers and storms the area, but also ushering in much cooler air. Highs will be in the 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:40 AM