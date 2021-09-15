Sean's Weather 9/15

Overnight lows this morning will dip into the upper 40s for many locations. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with just a few high clouds passing through. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. We'll warm up close to 80 on Thursday before a cold front moves in, bringing showers and storms to the area Thursday night into Friday, and cooling temperatures back into the lower 70s for highs on Friday. Sunshine and warmth returns for the weekend and into next week as highs will be in the lower to middle 80s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 8:32 AM