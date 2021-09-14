Sean's Weather 9/14

A few storms overnight clear out for Tuesday, but clouds will stick around through most the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunshine returns by mid-week and we'll see temperatures warming up for the end of the workweek. Highs will be back in the upper 70s on Thursday, with even some 80s after that. Our next chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday night into Friday, followed by sunny and warm weather for the upcoming weekend.

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 5:18 AM