Sean's Weather 9/8

We've got quite a bit of sunshine in the forecast this week, along with some rather pleasant temperatures. Wednesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine, but it will be a tad breezy. Northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the cool side as highs will be near 70. Some clouds will move in through the afternoon, along with a very slight chance for a rain shower. We'll slowly warm back into the middle to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday as our sunny pattern continues. Most of the extended forecast features sunny and dry conditions, but there will be a chance for rain arriving late Monday into Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 5:34 AM