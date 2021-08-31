Sean's Weather 8/31

Rain continues to fall from southwest Minnesota through central Iowa as of Tuesday morning. Some of this activity will likely clip North Iowa briefly later this morning with a chance for a brief thunderstorm. Clouds across the area this morning will clear this afternoon for most. This may be delayed in North Iowa until late in the day. Regardless, it is still expected to be a rather nice day with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. More sunshine Wednesday before rain is back in the forecast late Thursday through Saturday as temps continue to cool.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 5:06 AM