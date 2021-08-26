Sean's Weather 8/26 AM

The forecast for Thursday is still Thunderstorms, but the timing and magnitude of these storms has changed. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, as some storms could produce some damaging wind gusts. While isolated storms will be possible around 11am, the time of greater concern will be between 4-8pm when a strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move through. More subsequent storms are expected after this initial line on/off into the night and parts of Friday. There is also potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding as storms continue during this time. More severe weather is possible Friday/Saturday afternoons/evenings, this time with a tornado threat in the mix. After that, sunny and cooler conditions arrive to kick off the next workweek.

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 5:24 AM