Sean's Weather 8/17

If you have been loving the sunshine on Monday, good news! We've got a lot more sunshine in the forecast this week! Heading into Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. We'll continue with the sunny weather on Wednesday and Thursday, and high temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. On Friday, a storm system (cold front) will move into the region, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. This could be timed more for Friday night into Saturday morning. We'll dry out on Saturday, but another round of showers and storms is expected late Sunday into Sunday night. Nicer weather is expected for Monday as some students head back to school next week!

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 6:50 AM