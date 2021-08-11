Sean's Weather 8/11

Expect temperatures to once again return to the 80s Wednesday across the viewing area with plenty of humidity still. A chance at a small morning shower is not out of the question as a weak front works its way through the region. Heaviest of the storm activity appears to be focused across the Twin Cities region in association with this line. Warm temperatures, high humidity, and mostly sunny skies are forecasted to remain through Thursday before a stronger cold front will return us back to some drier air, comfortable dew points and even better seasonal temperatures in the 70s. After small rain chances Wednesday/Thursday, things become dry through early next week.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 5:46 AM