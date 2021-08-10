Sean's Weather 8/10

Chances for storms have lessened Tuesday morning and even perhaps this afternoon across the region, with the best odds for storms today still more likely to the south and east into the late evening hours into Wisconsin. Areas that have seen enhanced rainfall in the past few days may be more susceptible to flooding depending on how high rain rates are. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday from noon to 7pm for parts of NE Iowa as the heat index could reach 104 dergees. Highs temps across the rest of the area still peak in the upper 80s with the feels like in the mid 90s for the rest of our area. It will be very humid these next two days. Slightly cooler Wednesday in the mid 80s before we see a dip to more seasonable conditions in the upper 70s and humidity at a comfortable state Friday.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 6:34 AM