Seans Weather 8/9

The rain clears Monday morning and leaves us with a mostly sunny day to start the week. High temps are a bit cooler than expected thanks to all the rain - only in the low to mid 80s across the area. Humidity will be easily felt though with dew points swampy around 70 degrees. This humidity holds through Tuesday and Wednesday when a couple prongs of unstable atmosphere move through the region and spur more chances for thunderstorms. These chances will likely be more significant to our east and south, but we could see something and we aren't complaining. Temps get a bit cooler and less humid Thursday.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 8:32 AM