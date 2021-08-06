Sean's Weather 8/6

Drier conditions arrive for Friday afternoon as we'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Shower and storm chances return to the area late in the day and into Saturday morning and over the weekend - tracking a couple rounds of thunderstorms. There is also a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) of severe weather on Saturday, which will be something to monitor for the weekend. Not looking at a total washout for the weekend, but some decent rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms moving through. Temperatures will be heating back up as highs return to near 90 on Monday before another chance of storms on Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 8:32 AM